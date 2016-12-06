59th GRAMMY AwardsPosted on December 6, 2016The 59th GRAMMY Awards are LIVE Sunday, February 12 on CBS! Scripts Header Announcing the Nominees Announcing the 2017 Nominees Album of the Year Album of the Year 25 Adele Lemonade Beyoncé Purpose Justin Bieber Views Drake A Sailor's Guide to Earth Sturgill Simpson Record of the Year Record of the Year Hello Adele Formation Beyoncé 7 Years Lukas Graham Work Rihanna ft Drake Stressed Out Twenty One Pilots Song of the Year Song of the Year Formation Beyoncé Hello Adele I Took a Pill in Ibiza Mike Posner Love Yourself Justin Bieber 7 Years Lukas Graham Best New Artist Best New Artist Kelsea Ballerini The Chainsmokers Chance the Rapper Maren Morris Anderson .Paak Outro Check out the complete list of nominees at grammy.com/nominees