Watch Dierks Bentley Perform “Different for Girls” With Elle King on “The Late Show”

Dierks Bentley and his new Black album are off to a bright start. In addition to debuting at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Country Albums chart in June, the album’s lead single, “Somewhere on a Beach,” hit No. 1 on both the Billboard Hot Country Songs and Billboard Country Airplay charts.

Dierks’ new single, “Different for Girls,” is looking to follow suit, climbing to No. 23 on the Airplay chart after five weeks. The breakup tune, which was penned by J.T. Harding and Shane McAnally, features bluesy rocker Elle King.

“I love this song,” says Dierks to Nash Country Daily. “It talks about how guys and girls handle heartbreak differently. Sometimes girls have an unfair double standard how they handle it. It’s kind of a heavier song, so I wanted a female voice on it. And it’s great having Elle on that track.”

Check out Dierks and Elle performing “Different for Girls” on the Late Show With Stephen Colbert.