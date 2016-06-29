Hear Darius Rucker Show Off His Softer Side With New Tune, “If I Told You”

Darius Rucker is giving fans a taste of his upcoming fifth country album with the release of his new single, “If I Told You.” Penned by Ross Copperman, Shane McAnally and Jon Nite, the mid-tempo tune showcases Darius’ softer side with his poignant delivery and the subtle piano accompaniment.

“I always tell people, the first time I heard [the Black Crowes’] ‘She Talks to Angels,’ those lyrics did something to me,” said Darius in a statement. “I probably requested that song eight times at different bars in Columbia, South Carolina, before going home, putting on Bonnie Raitt’s Home Plate, and trying to write ‘She Talks to Angels’ for Bonnie Raitt. ‘Let Her Cry’ just poured out. For me, ‘If I Told You,’ inspired me like ‘Angels’ as it’s not a song I wrote, but as a songwriter I would not change a line as it moves me to want to not only sing along but also as a songwriter it inspires a new perspective.”

Give the song a listen below.