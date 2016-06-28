Watch Blake Shelton Croon About an Ex in New Video for “She’s Got a Way With Words”

Although Blake Shelton didn’t write his new single, “She’s Got a Way With Words,” it’s hard not to draw comparisons between the song’s lyrics and his 2015 divorce from ex-wife Miranda Lambert.

Co-penned by Wyatt Earp, Andy Albert and Marc Beeson, “She’s Got a Way With Words” features Blake—more mellow than seeing red—crooning about an ex with lyrics like She put the her in hurt / She put the why in try / She put the S.O.B. in sober / She put the hang in hangover / She put the ex in sex / She put the low in blow / She put a big F.U. in my future / Yeah she’s got a way / She’s got a way with words.

For Blake’s new video, the Oklahoma native purchased a dentist office in his hometown of Tishomingo and transformed it into a dive bar. The video finds Blake playing poker, sipping brews and staring into the camera with a wry smile. Watch the video below, and speculate for yourself who that wry smile is meant for.