Holy, Holy, Holy, Holy $h*t—Florida Georgia Line Is Collaborating With Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys

Cross-genre collaborations are nothing new for country artists. Willie Nelson and Snoop Dogg on “Superman.” Tim McGraw and Nelly on “Over and Over.” Little Big Town and Pharrell Williams on “C’mon.”
Here’s another zinger to add to the list. Florida Georgia Line and Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys are collaborating, according to a post from Nick’s Instagram account.
Nick’s Instagram post reads: In the studio with my @backstreetboys recording a song for @flagaline new album. Also working on the new backstreet album as well. Get ready!!! #backstreetboys #countrymusic #floridageorgialine #new music #collaboration
Apparently the Backstreet Boys played a formative role in the musical evolution of FGL’s Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard. Brian recently revealed the BB boy band was the first concert he attended, while Tyler confessed a Backstreet Boys’ album was the first CD he bought.
FGL’s new album, Dig Your Own Roots, is slated to drop in August. The album’s lead single, “H.O.L.Y” has already topped Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart.
